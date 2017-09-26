BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development Co updates on proposed acquisition stake in Wanda Hotel Management

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd

* major and connected transaction in relation to the proposed acquisition of the entire equity interest in Wanda Hotel Management

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wanda HK in respect of proposed acquisition of entire equity interest in wanda hotel management

* As at sept 26, Wanda overseas is interested in 3.06 billion shares representing about 65.04% of issued share capital of co

* Acquisition consideration payable for sale share is HK$878 million