BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development Co updates on proposed acquisition stake in Wanda Hotel Management
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development Co updates on proposed acquisition stake in Wanda Hotel Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd

* major and connected transaction in relation to the proposed acquisition of the entire equity interest in Wanda Hotel Management

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wanda HK in respect of proposed acquisition of entire equity interest in wanda hotel management

* As at sept 26, Wanda overseas is interested in 3.06 billion shares representing about 65.04% of issued share capital of co

* Acquisition consideration payable for sale share is HK$878 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

