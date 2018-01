Jan 28 (Reuters) - Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS NOT IN TALKS WITH TENCENT ON A-SHARE EQUITY-RELATED COOPERATION, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORT

* SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED TENCENT‘S LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON JAN 29 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rJfG1D; bit.ly/2FmrFnP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)