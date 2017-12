Dec 13(Reuters) - Wanxiang Qianchao Co Ltd

* Says co signs agreement to acquire 50 percent stake in Zhejiang Da Ding Trade Co Ltd (target firm) from controlling shareholder’s wholly owned unit, at the price of 36.9 million yuan

* Says co will hold 100 percent stake in target firm, up from 50 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4BsHnA

