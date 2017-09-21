FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Warehouse Group says FY profit attributable $20.429 mln, down 73.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 21, 2017 / 8:44 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Warehouse Group says FY profit attributable $20.429 mln, down 73.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd:

* FY continuing revenue $2,980.771 million versus $2,924.682 million in 2016

* FY profit attributable $20.429 million, down 73.9 percent

* Final dividend 6.0 cents per share

* All figures in NZ$

* Changes to group’s operating model resulted in a net reduction of 143 non-store based roles

* Annualised cost savings due to changes to co’s operating model are expected to total $17 million of which 70 percent relates to salary costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.