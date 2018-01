Jan 11 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd:

* SAME STORE SALES WERE DOWN (2.8%) OVER CHRISTMAS PERIOD COMPARED TO Q1 RATE OF (4.0%)

* SEES H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR GROUP IS NZ$32MLN-NZ$35MLN, DOWN 22%-28% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: