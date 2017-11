Nov 27 (Reuters) - WAREHOUSE REIT PLC:

* EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO ACQUIRE TWO SEPARATE ASSETS, ONE IN STONE, STAFFORDSHIRE AND OTHER IN CARLISLE, AND COMPLETED ON SITE ACQUISITION IN BANBURY

* ‍AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR THREE TRANSACTIONS IS £5.3 MILLION​

* ‍SECURED NEW AND ENLARGED FINANCING FACILITIES TOTALLING £65 MILLION WITH HSBC, TO BE USED TO FUND PIPELINE ACQUISITIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)