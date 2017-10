Sept 13 (Reuters) - WAREHOUSES DE PAUW COMM VA:

* ‍SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH RETTIG ICC FOR ACQUISITION OF THEIR ZONHOVEN SITE VIA A PARTIAL DEMERGER​

* ‍OVERALL INVESTMENT VALUE OF CIRCA 17 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍TRANSACTION REPRESENTS A CAPITAL INCREASE OF C. 17 MILLION EUROS AND ISSUE OF 192,873 NEW WDP SHARES​

* ‍NEW SHARES WILL BE LISTED AS FROM 14 SEPTEMBER 2017 ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS AND EURONEXT AMSTERDAM ​

* ‍ISSUE PRICE AMOUNTS TO 90.15 (ROUNDED OFF) EUROS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)