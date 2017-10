Sept 14 (Reuters) - WAREHOUSES DE PAUW COMM VA:

* WDP - SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 173,562 WDP SHARES

* KEMPEN & CO NV AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER HAS SUPERVISED THIS PLACEMENT AT THE EXPENSE OF THE SELLING PARTIES‍​

* SHARES WERE PLACED AT 93 EUROS PER SHARE, REPRESENTING A DISCOUNT OF 2.43% COMPARED TO THE CLOSING PRICE OF 13 SEPTEMBER ‍​ Source text": bit.ly/2eXnVhk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)