BRIEF-Warehouses Estates Belgium H1 operating profit rises at 9.4 million euros

June 30 (Reuters) - WAREHOUSES ESTATES BELGIUM SCA :

* FAIR VALUE OF PORTFOLIO AT MARCH 31 EUR 230.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 214.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT MARCH 31 92.16 PERCENT VERSUS 96.45 PERCENT AT SEPT 30, 2016‍​‍​

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 9.2 MILLION, UP 35%‍​

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 8.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES INCREASE IN ITS RENTAL INCOME FOR FY 2017-2018, ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS