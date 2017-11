Nov 13 (Reuters) - WARPAINT LONDON PLC:

* ANNOUNCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF RETRA HOLDINGS LIMITED​

* ‍PLACING OF UP TO 11.2 MILLION SHARES AT PRICE OF 190P PER SHARE OF 25P EACH BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD TO RAISE UP TO £21.2 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)