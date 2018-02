Feb 26 (Reuters) - Warrior Met Coal Inc:

* WARRIOR MET COAL PRICES $125 MILLION OFFERING OF ADDITIONAL 8.00% SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* WARRIOR MET COAL - ‍NEW NOTES WILL BE SOLD AT PRICE EQUAL TO 103.0% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, PLUS ACCRUED INTEREST FROM NOV 2, 2017​