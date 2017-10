Oct 26 (Reuters) - Warrior Met Coal Inc

* Warrior Met Coal prices $350 million offering of 8.00% senior secured notes

* Warrior Met Coal - ‍priced private offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2024​