BRIEF-Warrior Met Coal Q4 Revenue $239.8 Million

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Warrior Met Coal Inc:

* WARRIOR MET COAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $239.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.83

* ‍SALES VOLUME INCREASES 42% IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD TO 1.4 MILLION SHORT TONS​

* ‍PRODUCTION VOLUME INCREASES 52% IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD TO 1.6 MILLION SHORT TONS​

* ‍RECOGNIZED AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $35.7 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​

* SEES 2018 COAL SALES 6.6 MILLION TONNES - 7.2 MILLION TONNES

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES$100 - $120 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍COAL SALES 6.6 MILLION SHORT TONS​- 7.2 MILLION SHORT TONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: