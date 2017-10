Sept 18 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE:

* ‍PROVISION FOR ANNUAL FEE OF GPW GROUP COVERING COST OF SUPERVISION OF CAPITAL MARKET WAS SET UP AT 11.4 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2017​

* ‍FOLLOWING RECALCULATION ESTIMATED FEE OF GPW GROUP IS 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2017​

* TO RELEASE ABOUT 5.8 MILLION ZLOTYS OF PROVISIONS IN Q3 FINANCIAL RESULTS​