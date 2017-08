July 18 (Reuters) - Washington Federal Inc:

* Washington Federal announces 5 pct increase in quarterly earnings per share

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.49

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share

* Washington Federal Inc - net interest income was $109 million for quarter, an increase of $4.4 million or 4.2 pct from same quarter in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: