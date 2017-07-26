FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Washington Prime Q2 FFO per share $0.50
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Washington Prime Q2 FFO per share $0.50

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc:

* Washington prime group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.39 to $0.41

* Q2 FFO per share $0.50

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.40 excluding items

* Washington Prime Group Inc - ‍increased guidance for 2017 net income and reaffirmed guidance for adjusted FFO to midpoint of $1.23 and $1.67 per share​

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Prime Group- now expects to deliver comparable NOI growth at low end of its original guidance range of 0.0% to 1.5% for year ending Dec 31, 2017

* Washington Prime Group- ‍comparable net operating income for company's total portfolio decreased 1.9% during q2 of 2017, compared to a year ago​

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees for year ending December 31, 2017, estimated FFO per diluted share $ 1.97 - $ 2.04

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees Q3 estimated FFO per diluted share $0.52 - $0.54

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees Q3 net income attributable to common shareholders to be in range of $0.20 to $0.23 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.