Jan 22 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc:

* WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP RECASTS $1 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT AND TERM LOAN FACILITY

* WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC - NEWLY RECAST $1 BILLION FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED TO $1.5 BILLION THROUGH CURRENTLY UNCOMMITTED FACILITY COMMITMENTS

* WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC - EXCLUDING ACCORDION FEATURE, NEWLY RECAST FACILITY INCLUDES A $650 MILLION REVOLVER AND $350 MILLION TERM LOAN