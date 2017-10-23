FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Washington Trust reports Q3 earnings $0.75/shr
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Washington Trust reports Q3 earnings $0.75/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Washington Trust

* Washington Trust reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc says ‍net interest income totaled $30.1 million for Q3 of 2017, up by $155 thousand, or 1%, from Q2​

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc says ‍total loans amounted to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2017, up by $123 million, or 4%, from end of preceding quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.