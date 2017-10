BRIEF-Waste Connections qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.60​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc:

* Waste connections reports third quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.47​

* Qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.60​

* Waste connections inc - ‍revenue in q3 totaled $1.206 billion, up from $1.085 billion in year ago period​

* Waste connections inc - ‍increases regular quarterly cash dividend by 16.7%​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: