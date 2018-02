BRIEF-Waste Connections Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.19

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc:

* WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $1.157 BILLION VERSUS $1.048 BILLION

* EXPECTS REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $4.825 BILLION IN 2018

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW* OF APPROXIMATELY $850.0 MILLION IN 2018

* EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OF 60 BASIS POINTS YOY

* EXPECTS 2018 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.350 BILLION

* NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO IN Q4, WHICH INCLUDED A $209.4 MILLION BENEFIT TO INCOME TAX PROVISION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48, REVENUE VIEW $1.12 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.40, REVENUE VIEW $4.84 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S