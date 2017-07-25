FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Waste Connections reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.55
July 25, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Waste Connections reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.55

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc

* Waste Connections reports second quarter 2017 results and raises full year outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue $1.176 billion

* Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 revenue is estimated to be approximately $4.570 billion

* Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 net income is estimated to be approximately $390 million and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $1.450 billion

* Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $1.186 billion

* Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be approximately $750 million, or about 16.4 pct of revenue

* FY2017 revenue view $4.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

