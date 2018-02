BRIEF-Waste Management Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc:

* WASTE MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.97 TO $4.05

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.06

* Q4 REVENUE $3.65 BILLION VERSUS $3.46 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* ‍FREE CASH FLOW FOR 2018 IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1.95 AND $2.05 BILLION​

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.6 TO $1.7 BILLION FOR 2018

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO REPURCHASE UP TO $1.25 BILLION OF COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INDICATED ITS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY $0.16, OR 9.4%, TO $1.86 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS​

* WASTE MANAGEMENT - Q4 2017 RESULTS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE NET BENEFIT OF $1.21/DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RELATED TO IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.83, REVENUE VIEW $3.57 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE 4.0% OR GREATER FOR 2018

* 2018 INTERNAL REVENUE GROWTH FROM YIELD ON COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE 2.0% OR GREATER

* SEES 2018 INTERNAL REVENUE GROWTH FROM VOLUME BETWEEN 2.0% AND 2.2%

* WASTE MANAGEMENT - ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FORECAST FOR 2018 INCLUDE ANTICIPATED $0.62 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM

* WASTE MANAGEMENT - PLANS TO UTILIZE PORTION OF CASH TAX SAVINGS TO PAY ABOUT $65 MILLION IN BONUSES TO ABOUT 34,000 OF ITS EMPLOYEES