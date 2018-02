Feb 1 (Reuters) - WATANIYA INSURANCE CO:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK TO PROVIDE AUTO INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR VEHICLES SOLD BY BANK UNDER FINANCIAL LEASING PROGRAM

* UNDER THE DEAL CO WILL PROVIDE ONE-YEAR COVERAGE STARTING FROM FEB 01

* ANNUAL INSTALLMENTS OF CONTRACT ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 5 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S REVENUE

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM THE DEAL TO APPEAR FROM Q1 2018