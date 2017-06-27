FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Watchstone says Stefan Borson to be CEO
June 27, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Watchstone says Stefan Borson to be CEO

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group Plc:

* Board appointment

* Confirms that Stefan Borson, group general counsel & company secretary, will succeed him as group chief executive officer

* Intends to reduce size of its board as of January 2018

* Board to comprise non-executive chairman; CEO, finance director; and two further non-executive directors

* Two of current non-executive directors will resign at end of year and a further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

