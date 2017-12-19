FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Waterland Financial Holdings unit receives T$565 mln in settlement
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 1:37 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Waterland Financial Holdings unit receives T$565 mln in settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19(Reuters) - Waterland Financial Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit International Bills Finance Corp is affiliated with Taiwan Securities and Commodities Securities (ABCP)Litigation in Taiwan High Court

* As both parties agreed to settle the dispute, the two parties have signed a settlement agreement recently and co’s unit has received T$565 million in settlement

* Says unit will withdraw the lawsuit from the Taiwan High Court

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sZwZBW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
