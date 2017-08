July 26 (Reuters) - Waterstone Financial Inc

* Waterstone Financial, Inc. announces results of operations for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.32

* Waterstone Financial Inc - qtrly net interest income totaled $12.4 million , which represents a 24.8% increase compared to $10.0 million for same quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: