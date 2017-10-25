BRIEF-Watsco says Q3 earnings per share $1.82

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Watsco Inc-
* Watsco sets records for net income, EPS and delivers strong cash flow during third quarter; sales momentum building following hurricane disruptions
* Sees FY earnings per share $5.50 to $5.60
* Q3 earnings per share $1.82
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Watsco inc - qtrly revenue $1.23 billion versus $1.24 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S