BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia enters into conditional agreement

July 12 (Reuters) - Wattle Health Australia Ltd:

* Entered into a conditional agreement to acquire a 5 pct equity interest in Blend and Pack Pty Ltd together with Mason food

* WHA and Mason are in aggregate purchasing 80 pct of the fully diluted capital of B&P for $80 million

* At this time WHA anticipates that it will undertake a capital raise to fund cash requirements under the B&P acquisition.

* The total cash funding required for the proposed B&P acquisition, including transaction costs, is $5.3 million