FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia signs HOA with organic dairy farmers of Australia
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2017 / 1:14 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia signs HOA with organic dairy farmers of Australia

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Wattle Health Australia Ltd

* Asx alert-wha signs hoa with organic dairy farmers of australia-wha.ax

* Entered into a non-binding heads of agreement with organic dairy farmers of australia , mason ventures ltd and niche dairy

* Agreement to undertake commercial due diligence for establishment of a jv for production of dried organic powdered milk

* Will acquire a 2.5% equity interest in a proposed joint venture

* Construction of facility is anticipated to be between $25- $30 million and will be funded by way of a loan to JV by mason ventures Source text for Eikon: [nASXT2SY4 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.