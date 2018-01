Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wattpad:

* ‍WATTPAD ANNOUNCES USD $51 MILLION (CAD $61.25 MILLION) IN NEW FUNDING​

* INVESTORS INCLUDE TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED, BDC, GLOBE TELECOM‘S KICKSTART VENTURES, PETERSON GROUP, AND EXISTING INVESTOR RAINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: