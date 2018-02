BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences And Takeda Form Strategic Collaboration To Advance Therapies For Central Nervous System Disorders

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES AND TAKEDA FORM GLOBAL STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE THERAPIES FOR CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDERS

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - UNDER COLLABORATION, CO TO PROVIDE TAKEDA OPTION TO CO-DEVELOP AND CO-COMMERCIALIZE PROGRAMS IN HUNTINGTON‘S DISEASE

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES - CO WILL ALSO PROVIDE TAKEDA OPTION TO CO-DEVELOP AND CO-COMMERCIALIZE PROGRAMS IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS, AMONG OTHERS

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - UNDER TERMS OF TWO-COMPONENT AGREEMENT, TAKEDA WILL MAKE AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF $110 MILLION TO WAVE

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - UNDER TERMS OF TWO-COMPONENT AGREEMENT, TAKEDA WILL PURCHASE $60 MILLION OF WAVE‘S ORDINARY SHARES AT $54.70 PER SHARE

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - TAKEDA WILL ALSO FUND AT LEAST $60 MILLION OF WAVE RESEARCH OVER A FOUR-YEAR PERIOD

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES - TAKEDA TO HAVE RIGHT TO LICENSE MULTIPLE PRECLINICAL PROGRAMS TARGETING CNS DISORDERS