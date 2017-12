BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences Reports Data From Preclinical Studies Testing WVE-3972-01

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd:

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES - ANNOUNCED DATA FROM PRECLINICAL STUDIES OF WVE-3972-01 FOR TREATMENT OF AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS AND FRONTOTEMPORAL DEMENTIA

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES - WVE-3972-01 DEMONSTRATED SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN DISEASE-ASSOCIATED BIOMARKERS & SUPERIOR POTENCY TO STEREORANDOM OLIGONUCLEOTIDES

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - CO INTENDS TO INITIATE CLINICAL TRIALS OF WVE-3972-01 IN ALS AND FTD IN Q4 2018