Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wayside Technology Group Inc

* Wayside Technology Group, inc. Reports 2017 third quarter results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 sales rose 7 percent to $106.6 million

* Wayside Technology Group - ‍william Botti announced intention to retire from position as executive vice president, effective December 31, 2017​