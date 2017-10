Sept 21 (Reuters) - WBF Resort Okinawa Co Ltd

* Says it will take out loans of 399 million yen in total, from Mizuho Bank Ltd, The Okinawa Development Finance Corppration and The Bank of Okinawa Ltd, with term of 5 years, 10 years and 1 year respectively, in late September

* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mffxgE

