Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag

* WCM continues to grow in h1 2017 - TLG Immobilien AG submits attractive takeover bid for WCM

* H1 gross asset value up by 21.0 pct to EUR801.0m

* H1 rental income rises to EUR22.7 (EUR15.4m in h1 2016)

* Reiterates forecast regarding ffo of eur23m to eur24m

* Rental income for 2017 is expected to rise to upper end or slightly above communicated range of eur42m to eur44m