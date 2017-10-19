BRIEF-Wd-40 Co Q4 earnings per share $1.01

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wd-40 Co:
* Wd-40 company reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.01
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $3.81 to $3.87
* Wd-40 Co - total net sales for q4 were $96.6 million, a decrease of 1 percent compared to prior year fiscal quarter
* Wd-40 - fiscal year 2018 net sales growth is projected to be between 4 and 6 percent with net sales expected to be between $396 million and $403 million
* Wd-40 - fiscal year 2018 gross margin percentage for full year is expected to be near 56 percent