BRIEF-Wealthy Way Group announces regarding financial leasing agreement
September 27, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Wealthy Way Group announces regarding financial leasing agreement

Reuters Staff

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wealthy Way Group Ltd

* CWW Leasing entered into financial leasing agreement with Lessee A

* P pursuant to financial leasing agreement, CWW Leasing has agreed to acquire assets from supplier at a consideration of RMB22.2 million

* Lessee A agreed to pay security deposit of approximately RMB1.8 million

* In return of lease payment, cww leasing direct leased assets to lessee a for a term of 24 months

* Aggregate lease payment during lease term (including assets and financial leasing interests) is approximately RMB24.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

