FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Weatherford International in June identified an immaterial error, with no cash flow impact, of nearly $28 mln, net - SEC Filing
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 26, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Weatherford International in June identified an immaterial error, with no cash flow impact, of nearly $28 mln, net - SEC Filing

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford International - In June 2017, company identified an immaterial error, with no cash flow impact, of approximately $28 million, net - SEC filing

* Weatherford - Identified error related to recognition of revenue with a customer, Petróleos De Venezuela, S.A.

* Weatherford International Plc - Impact of correction will reduce accounts receivable by approximately $28 million as of June 30, 2017

* Weatherford International says will correct immaterial error in quarterly report on form 10-Q for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017‍​

* Weatherford - Immaterial error resulted in overstatement of both accounts receivable & revenue of about $22 million & $23 million, respectively, as of and for 2016

* Weatherford says ‍beginning Q3 2016, time expected to collect revenue earned with pdvsa exceeds contractual payment terms, represents implied financing arrangement​

* Weatherford - Correction to reduce revenue, increase interest income by about $31 million and $3 million, respectively, for three and six months ended June 30‍​

* Weatherford - Error resulted in overstatement of both accounts receivable & revenue of about $6 million & $8 million, respectively, as of & for 3-mths ended March 31, 2017

* Weatherford - Impact of error would have no impact on previously reported compliance with covenants under senior revolving & term loan credit facilities‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2tabAPf] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.