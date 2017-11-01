BRIEF-Weatherford International Q3 loss per share $0.26

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $1.46 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Weatherford International Plc - ‍specific actions to achieve $300 million in cost savings are already underway​

* Weatherford International Plc - qtrly non-GAAP diluted net loss of $0.22 per share​

* Weatherford International Plc - with negative free cash flow during quarter, co’s “highest priority is free cash flow generation”​

* Weatherford -‍sequentially, Q3 north america revenue up 13% due to higher U.S. Average land rig count, seasonal recovery from spring break-up in Canada​

* Weatherford International - initiated transformation program targeting improvements in results of about $1 billion, with timeline of 18-24 mnths ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: