FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-WebMD provides preliminary second quarter financial results
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-WebMD provides preliminary second quarter financial results

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Webmd Health Corp

* WebMD Health Corp - ‍net income for Q2 is expected to be approximately $18.9 million​

* Sees Q2 revenue about $176 million

* WebMD Health Corp - revenue for Q2 is expected to be approximately $176 million

* WebMD Health Corp - ‍net income for Q2 includes an after-tax expense of $1.3 million​

* Q2 revenue view $171.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WebMD health corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA for Q2 is expected to be approximately $54 million, an increase of approximately 8 percent from prior year period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.