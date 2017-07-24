BRIEF-WebMD to be acquired by KKR's Internet Brands

July 24 (Reuters) - WebMD Health Corp
* WebMD to be acquired by kkr's Internet Brands
* WebMD Health Corp - deal for $66.50 per share
* WebMD Health Corp - transaction valued at approximately $2.8 billion.
* WebMD Health Corp - equity financing for transaction is being provided primarily by KKR's private equity funds
* WebMD Health - unit of Internet Brands to commence tender offer in next 10 business days to acquire all outstanding shares of WebMD common stock
* Webmd Health Corp - Webmd board of directors approved merger agreement
* Webmd Health Corp - financing for transaction is fully committed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: