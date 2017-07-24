FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WebMD to be acquired by KKR's Internet Brands
July 24, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-WebMD to be acquired by KKR's Internet Brands

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - WebMD Health Corp

* WebMD to be acquired by kkr's Internet Brands

* WebMD Health Corp - deal for ‍$66.50 per share​

* WebMD Health Corp - transaction valued at approximately $2.8 billion.

* WebMD Health Corp - ‍equity financing for transaction is being provided primarily by KKR's private equity funds​

* WebMD Health - unit of Internet Brands to commence tender offer in next 10 business days to acquire all outstanding shares of WebMD common stock​

* Webmd Health Corp - ‍Webmd board of directors approved merger agreement​

* Webmd Health Corp - ‍financing for transaction is fully committed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

