Feb 7 (Reuters) - WEBORAMA SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 32.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 EARNINGS SHOW A SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN GROUP‘S GROSS MARGIN OVER 2016

* INTERNATIONAL CONQUEST AND STRONG GROWTH EXPECTED FOR 2018

* PLANNING TO ENTER THE CHINESE MARKET IN 2018

* PROJECT A STRONG GROWTH IN INCOME FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)