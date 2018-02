Feb 15 (Reuters) - Webstep Asa:

* ‍BOARD TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF NOK 1.50 PER SHARE, IN UPPER RANGE OF DIVIDEND POLICY.​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES IN Q4 OF 2017 OF NOK 165.9 MILLION, UP 10.7 PER CENT FROM CORRESPONDING QUARTER LAST YEAR​

* ‍Q4 EBITDA EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS WAS NOK 19.5 MILLION COMPARED TO NOK 20.7 MILLION LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)