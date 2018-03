Feb 28 (Reuters) - Webstep Asa:

* ANDERS HÅVIK LØKEN RESIGNS AS CFO

* SEARCH FOR A NEW CFO IS UNDERWAY

* ANDERS ‍WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT POSITION UNTIL HIS SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED​