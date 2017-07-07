FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Wecast Network says, on June 30, entered into securities purchase agreement with BT Capital Global
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Wecast Network says, on June 30, entered into securities purchase agreement with BT Capital Global

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc:

* Wecast Network says on June 30 entered into securities purchase agreement with BT Capital Global Limited, a British Virgin Islands Company - sec filing

* Wecast Network - as per agreement, issued & outstanding stock that co holds in three separate non-core assets were sold to BT in exchange for rmb100 million

* Wecast Network - rmb100 million is in a combination of cash and publicly traded stock to be paid to wecast within one year of closing agreement

* Minimum of 20% of total consideration to wecast will be paid in cash Source text (bit.ly/2tzhRCx) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.