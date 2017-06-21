BRIEF-Wecast to form JV with Rural Commercial Bank Development Alliance

June 21 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc

* Wecast to form joint venture with the rural commercial bank development alliance

* Wecast network inc - jv will be 80% owned by wecast

* Wecast network - jv to streamline entire agricultural transaction, settlement process between rcbs, farmers that they are processing transactions for

* Wecast network - formed jv for purposes of introducing to, integrating wecast's v paas with alliances 70+ rural commercial lending member banks across china