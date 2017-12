Weedmd Inc:

* WEEDMD SECURES LICENSE FROM HEALTH CANADA TO SELL CANNABIS OIL

* WEEDMD INC - PLANS TO MAKE ITS CANNABIS OIL AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN EARLY 2018

* WEEDMD INC - ‍ CANNABIS OIL SALES LICENSE SECURED FROM HEALTH CANADA IS AN AMENDMENT TO OIL PRODUCTION LICENSE OBTAINED IN JUNE 2017​