Nov 21 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc

* ‍Weight watchers announces extension of debt maturities​

* ‍Under new capital structure, total interest expense in 2018 is estimated to be approximately $140 million​

* ‍In Q4 of 2017, company will record a one-time charge associated with partial write-off of refinancing fees​

* Committed to previously stated long-term net leverage target of below 3.5x net debt to EBITDAs​