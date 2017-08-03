FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weight Watchers International reports Q2 earnings $0.67/share
August 3, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Weight Watchers International reports Q2 earnings $0.67/share

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc:

* Reports Q2 2017 revenue $342 million

* Reports Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.67

* Weight watchers announces second quarter 2017 results and raises full year 2017 guidance

* Q2 revenue $341.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $1.57 to $1.67

* Reports Q2 2017 revenue up 10 percent

* Says raising its full year fiscal 2017 earnings guidance to between $1.57 and $1.67 per fully diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

