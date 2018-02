BRIEF-Weight Watchers Says To Offer Free Memberships To Teenagers

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc:

* WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC - WILL REMOVE ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENTS IN ITS PRODUCTS

* WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍BY END OF 2020, WEIGHT WATCHERS AIMS TO INCREASE REVENUE TO MORE THAN $2 BILLION​

* WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL - FREE WEIGHT WATCHERS MEMBERSHIPS TO BE AVAILABLE FOR TEENAGERS

* WEIGHT WATCHERS - DURING SUMMER OF 2018, CO WILL OFFER FREE MEMBERSHIPS TO TEENAGERS AGED 13 TO 17